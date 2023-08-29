Idalia’s impact on Southwest Florida

The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt lets you know what to expect from Hurricane Idalia right here in Southwest Florida.

Rain

1 – 3″ on average. I do have a few models showing the potential of what’s called “training,” where narrow bands of heavy rain move over the exact same spot. In those limited and isolated spots, 4″+ of rain *if* they set-up.

Wind

West of I-75 (coast) wind will be sustained during the storm’s peak between 20 – 35 mph, gusting 35 – 55 mph. Highest at the beaches. East of I-75 (inland) wind will be sustained during the storm’s peak between 15 – 25 mph, gusting 25 – 45 mph. I’m not expecting widespread power outages, but a few isolated areas can’t be ruled out.

Surge

2 – 4 feet Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with some coastal flooding. Unfortunately Idalia’s arrival will also be coinciding close to the 2nd August Full Moon, which produces greater tidal swings. Lower low tides, but also higher high tides.

Tornadoes

Will be possible because of our position on the eastern “dirty side” of the storm with enhanced twist and spin aloft. The minute any cell starts to spin, you’ll immediately know about it from our WINK Weather Team.

Other Impacts

Higher surf and beach erosion. This will not be an Ian for us. Not even close. For those struggling with PTSD after the storm, I hope that will bring some comfort.

If you’re reading this from an area in a Hurricane or Storm Surge Warning along the Florida West Coast and you’re told to evacuate because of the potential of life-threatening storm surge, please do so. Make sure to stick with WINK News in Southwest Florida for your #1 source for Idalia updates. I’ll be with you every step of the way with the latest with no hype, just facts weather.