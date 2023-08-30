Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything Charlotte County Needs To Know

This is a breakdown of all the information and updates you need to know for Charlotte County in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

WINK News had crews stationed across Southwest Florida to show the community how brutally Hurricane Idalia impacted our area despite making landfall further up the coast.

WINK News viewers sent in pictures and videos showing the before, during and after Hurricane Idalia brushed by Southwest Florida. Below is a gallery of some pictures and videos showcasing their experience with Hurricane Idalia.

Flooding:

Punta Gorda

Riverside Drive

Bayshore Road area

Charlotte Harbor

Manasota Key

Road Closures:

Tom Adams Bridge to Manasota Key

U.S. 41 Bridge over the Peace River

Appended:

The South Gulf Cove Lock is indefinitely inoperable.

Call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. for Hurricane Idalia information.

Gallery:

CREDIT: Justin Eighmey Lemon Bay El Jobean Boat Ramp CREDIT: Brandi Nicole Mizell CREDIT: Melissa Oakley Gasparilla mobile Estates in Placida FL CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway CREDIT: Melissa Oakley Gasparilla mobile Estates in Placida FL CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway Credit: Wayne Spence CREDIT: Sara Borra Port Charlotte near Elkham Waterway

WINK News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.