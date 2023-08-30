Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything Collier County Needs To Know

Flooding in Collier County.

This is a breakdown of all the information and updates you need to know for Collier County in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

WINK News had crews stationed across Southwest Florida to show the community how brutally Hurricane Idalia impacted our area despite making landfall further up the coast.

WINK News viewers sent in pictures and videos showing the county before, during and after Hurricane Idalia brushed by Southwest Florida. Below is a gallery of some pictures and videos showcasing their experience with Hurricane Idalia.

Flooding: Naples



Marco Island

Road Closures: Danford Street (leading to Bayview Park)



15th Ave S & Gulf Shore Blvd S (GSBS)



GSBS between 14th Ave S & 15th Ave S



GSBS / 1st Ave S



GSBS / 2nd Ave S



GSBS / 16th Ave S



GSBN / 1st Ave N



GSBN / 2nd Ave N



GSBN / 3rd Ave N



GSBN / 4th Ave N



Crayton Rd / Riviera Dr.



10th St S / 11th Ave S



Broad Ave S / 8th St S



17th Avenue South



18th Avenue South



Central Ave & Gulf Shore Blvd S



San Marco Rd. East and Westbound lanes are closed between US 41 and Goodland Bridge

Gallery:

Collier County flooding. Heavy rain in Collier County. CREDIT: WINK News Flooding near Tommie Barfield Elementary School. CREDIT: WINK News Collier County flooding. Flooding near Tommie Barfield Elementary School. CREDIT: WINK News

