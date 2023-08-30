WINK News

Watch Now

Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything Lee County Needs To Know

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:

This is a breakdown of all the information and updates you need to know for Lee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

WINK News had crews stationed across Southwest Florida to show the community how brutally Hurricane Idalia impacted our area despite making landfall further up the coast.

  • RELATED: Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything Collier County Needs To Know
  • RELATED: Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything Charlotte County Needs To Know

WINK News viewers sent in pictures and videos showing the before, during and after of Hurricane Idalia in SWFL. You can look at a gallery of some of those pictures and videos showcasing their experience with Hurricane Idalia.

Lee County

    Flooding:

    • Sanibel
    • Fort Myers Beach
    • Cape Coral
    • Pine Island
    • Bokeelia
    • Matlacha
    • Palm Beach Boulevard near Interstate 75

    Roadway Maintenance Debris Removal:

    • Barefoot Beach Access (5901 Bonita Beach Rd) is temporarily closed due to hurricane maintenance.
    • Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach
    • Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs
    • Various roads on Pine Island
    • Various roads in Boca Grande

    Damaged Traffic Signal:

    • Veronica Shoemaker and Edison Avenue in Fort Myers (lightning strike)
CREDIT: Michele Murphy Idalia off Pine Island
Fort Myers Beach.
Fort Myers Beach.
Sanibel Causeway flooding. CREDIT: WINK News
Sanibel Causeway flooding. CREDIT: WINK News
CREDIT: WINK News
Fort Myers Beach area.
Fort Myers Beach area.
Fort Myers Beach area.
Fort Myers Beach.
San Carlos flooding. CREDIT: WINK News
CREDIT: North Fort Myers Karisa Brown
Kaylin Marie Nuccio rainbow Cape Coral Kismet and Santa Barbra
CREDIT: WINK News, Matlacha
CREDIT: WINK News, Matlacha
CREDIT: Fort Myers Beach
CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.