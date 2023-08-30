Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything Lee County Needs To Know

This is a breakdown of all the information and updates you need to know for Lee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

WINK News had crews stationed across Southwest Florida to show the community how brutally Hurricane Idalia impacted our area despite making landfall further up the coast.

WINK News viewers sent in pictures and videos showing the before, during and after of Hurricane Idalia in SWFL. You can look at a gallery of some of those pictures and videos showcasing their experience with Hurricane Idalia.

Lee County

Flooding: Sanibel



Fort Myers Beach



Cape Coral



Pine Island



Bokeelia



Matlacha



Palm Beach Boulevard near Interstate 75

Roadway Maintenance Debris Removal: Barefoot Beach Access (5901 Bonita Beach Rd) is temporarily closed due to hurricane maintenance.



Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach



Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs



Various roads on Pine Island



Various roads in Boca Grande

Damaged Traffic Signal: Veronica Shoemaker and Edison Avenue in Fort Myers (lightning strike)

Gallery:

CREDIT: Michele Murphy Idalia off Pine Island Fort Myers Beach. Fort Myers Beach. Sanibel Causeway flooding. CREDIT: WINK News Sanibel Causeway flooding. CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: WINK News Fort Myers Beach area. Fort Myers Beach area. Fort Myers Beach area. Fort Myers Beach. San Carlos flooding. CREDIT: WINK News CREDIT: North Fort Myers Karisa Brown Kaylin Marie Nuccio rainbow Cape Coral Kismet and Santa Barbra CREDIT: WINK News, Matlacha CREDIT: WINK News, Matlacha CREDIT: Fort Myers Beach CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.