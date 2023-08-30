Hurricane Idalia Aftermath: Everything Lee County Needs To Know

This is a breakdown of all the information and updates you need to know for Lee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
WINK News had crews stationed across Southwest Florida to show the community how brutally Hurricane Idalia impacted our area despite making landfall further up the coast.
WINK News viewers sent in pictures and videos showing the before, during and after of Hurricane Idalia in SWFL. You can look at a gallery of some of those pictures and videos showcasing their experience with Hurricane Idalia.
Lee County
- Sanibel
- Fort Myers Beach
- Cape Coral
- Pine Island
- Bokeelia
- Matlacha
- Palm Beach Boulevard near Interstate 75
- Barefoot Beach Access (5901 Bonita Beach Rd) is temporarily closed due to hurricane maintenance.
- Estero Boulevard on Fort Myers Beach
- Hickory Boulevard in Bonita Springs
- Various roads on Pine Island
- Various roads in Boca Grande
- Veronica Shoemaker and Edison Avenue in Fort Myers (lightning strike)
Flooding:
Roadway Maintenance Debris Removal:
Damaged Traffic Signal:
Gallery:
WINK News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.