A longtime pizzeria with roots in Ohio, North Naples and Bonita Springs relaunched this month in Bonita with new owners in a new location nearly a year after its restaurant on Bonita Beach Road was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

The new Gatsby’s Pizza opened Aug. 4 near the Collier-Lee county line in the former space of Lil’ Italy Bistro, which operated for nearly a decade in Shops at Hidden Lakes, 28811 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 5, Bonita Springs.

