Ohio natives Jennifer and Jimmy Page are bringing their years of experience as business owners and franchisees to Southwest Florida. From owning Cleveland’s Grayton Road Tavern to franchising Crumbl Cookies locations in Ohio and Toronto, their newest endeavor will bring Medina, Ohio-based Romeo’s Pizza to Estero and the Naples area.

Both pizzerias will take the place of Clean Juice locations, which closed earlier this year. The first location will be at 6270 Naples Blvd., Unit 6, in North Naples, while the second will be at 19527 Highland Oaks Drive, Suite 205, in Estero. The Naples location is anticipated to open at the end of November, and the Estero location is expected to open in mid-December.

