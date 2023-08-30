WINK News

Watch Now

Idalia’s impact on Southwest Florida through your lens

Published: Updated:
Docs Beach House, Bonita Springs Credit: Kevin Smith

WINK News viewers have shared videos and pictures from their communities to give us a better look at Hurricane Idalia’s impact. If you would like to share a video or picture, click here.

Jerry Miller – First St. and Woodford Ave. flooding, Downtown Fort Myers:

Cris Batignani – El Jobean boat ramp:

Genia Friscone – Sunrise Waterway in Port Charlotte:

Paul Bruno – Lemon Bay, Englewood Area

Christina Dolejs – Punta Gorda

Zach Jones – Fort Myers Beach:

Isle of Capri:

Amenda Gallegos – Downtown Naples off 18th Avenue South:

Brandon Westwood – Sanibel and Captiva:

Kim Essley – Matlacha:

Justin Eighmey video from Lemon Bay:

Mark Anastasia- Naples:

Anthony Narehood- Between More Haven and Clewiston:

Jenn Raitto- Punta Gorda:

Beth – Gulf Cove, Englewood:

Julie Volkman- Venice, Brohard Beach:

Trace Meier- Matlacha:

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.