Manatees stuck in a Whiskey Creek canal will be rescued on Friday

Four manatees seem to be stuck in a canal near the Whiskey Creek Country Club.

Since the water is fairly dark, you can only see the manatees when they come to the surface. When Hurricane Idalia caused the water to rise, one man told the country club’s manager he saw the animal swim over the ledge.

“Yesterday morning, he was on the bridge and saw the manatees spill over the cement spillway over there because the water levels were higher on that side,” said the Whiskey Creek Clubhouse manager, Derek Trenholm.

Two of the trapped sea cows. CREDIT: WINK News

The manatees are becoming a hit with guests at the country club. Many people showed up to get a close look at the sea cows. According to the Department of the State of Florida, manatees have been the state marine mammal of Florida since 1975, so it’s not surprising many locals showed up to see how they were doing.

The good news is that the sea cows are not distressed.

“It’s a very interesting example of how Mother Nature works,” said Whiskey Creek resident, John Rossi.

One of the manatees trapped in the canal. CREDIT: WINK News

“I don’t know if it’s happened in the past, but it’s my first time witnessing the manatees and the babies,” Rossi said. “Wildlife will be here to take care of them. I’m sure they will do a wonderful job.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a lot of calls have come in since Hurricane Idalia about the marine mammals swimming into places they can’t escape from. FWC said they would rescue the manatees on Friday if they don’t leave on their own by then.