Man accused of throwing a rock in Charlotte County road rage incident, striking a woman

Writer: Paul Dolan
George Christopher Taylor mugshot. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A man threw a rock at another driver during a road rage incident in Charlotte County, striking his female passenger.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the victim and her boyfriend were in the left lane of McCall Road, traveling from Oceanspray Boulevard.

They claimed George Christopher Taylor, 51, was speeding in the right lane and spotted them. Unprovoked, Taylor then began harassing the couple.

It is alleged that Taylor pulled out a rock and threw it at them, striking the female passenger.

Taylor was later arrested by deputies.

