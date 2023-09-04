North Fort Myers death investigation at site where teen was pulled from pond

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in North Fort Myers, where a teenager was pulled from a retention pond, the night before.

No one has confirmed if the two incidents are related, Monday afternoon.

According to the LCSO, the death investigation began Sunday evening, shortly before 5:30 p.m., at 1267 McNeill Rd.

Limited details are known at this time about the investigation.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article when more information is available.