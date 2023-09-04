WINK News

Watch Now

North Fort Myers death investigation at site where teen was pulled from pond

Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:
north fort myers
Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels.com

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in North Fort Myers, where a teenager was pulled from a retention pond, the night before.

No one has confirmed if the two incidents are related, Monday afternoon.

According to the LCSO, the death investigation began Sunday evening, shortly before 5:30 p.m., at 1267 McNeill Rd.

Limited details are known at this time about the investigation.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article when more information is available.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.