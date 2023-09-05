New information released on FGCU lake drowning

New information has been released about the student who drowned in Lake Como at FGCU.

According to a report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, while the boat was out on the lake, it stopped so all the passengers, including Graham McGrath, could go for swim.

McGrath was swimming beside the boat before not being seen again.

One of the passengers noticed that McGrath was far away but continued to follow the edge of the boat before disappearing.

McGrath’s body was later pulled from the water and vigils were set up in his memory.