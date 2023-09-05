Man accused of contracting fraud during Hurricane Ian

Michael Key Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

A man without a proper contracting license has been arrested accused of giving out services and never finishing them during Hurricane Ian.

Michael Key faces felony charges of unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and grand theft.

Police arrested Key on Wednesday and is currently being held in custody at Tulsa County Jail.

Fort Myers police said Key solicited mold mitigation services to people without a proper license. They said he even took a $30,000 payment from at least one Fort Myers resident to fix their flood-damaged home, then fled the state to his hometown of Oklahoma.

Key will be extradited back to Fort Myers to answer for his crimes.

Police said Key has a record of fraud, and they fear there may be more victims out there.

If you paid Key for mold mitigation or any other contract, the Fort Myers Police Department asks you to call them at 239-321-7700.