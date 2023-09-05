Truck hits power pole, knocking it onto Cape Coral school bus

A truck crashed into a power pole, which snapped and fell onto a school bus transporting students in Cape Coral.

The Lee County School District confirmed the bus was traveling to Mariner Middle School, Tuesday morning and contained 25 children. No injuries were reported.

School bus covered with telephone pole cables. Credit: WINK viewer

The location of the crash reportedly occurred outside 3126 Jacaranda Parkway.

Lee County Emergency Medical Services were sent to evaluate for injuries.

The Cape Coral Police Department advises motorist to find an alternative route as the road is closed, as of 10:30 a.m.

Fallen telephone pole on top of school bus. Credit: WINK viewer

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Lee County Electric Company confirmed 83 power outages within the area of the crash. The estimated time of repair is around 1:30 p.m.

