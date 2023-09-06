South Seas Island Resort wins votes for increased height, density requests on Captiva Island

The Lee County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to change the county’s building and land-use rules, allowing for more height, 35 feet above base flood level elevations, as determined by the federal government.

The commissioners did so by a 4-1 vote to the dismay of most Captiva Island residents who spoke at the meeting and to the benefit of the South Seas Island Resort and developers.

When Commissioner Kevin Ruane made a motion to change the rules Jan. 17, he said he did so with the hope of boosting resiliency on the barrier island, not boosting the opportunity to create more density and height there following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

