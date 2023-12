Greg Spencer, president of the South Seas Ownership Group, shared the latest on the South Seas redevelopment plan and gave WINK News a tour of the property.

Previously, the land development code allowed structures to reach only 28 feet above the base flood elevation.

In September, the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to modify building and land-use regulations, permitting a greater height of 35 feet above base flood elevations, as determined by federal standards.

There is an opportunity to increase to a maximum of 45 feet, based on the underlying future land use category, or up to 75 feet if approved through a public hearing zoning action.

Thursday, Spencer presented renderings and said the ultimate goal is to elevate South Seas into the premier U.S. family resort.

The redevelopment includes a master plan encompassing a new hotel, condos, a golf course, spa and more. Renovations also extend to a waterfront restaurant, a water park and a fishing pier.

The overarching goal is to enhance attractiveness, increase occupancy and rental rates, provide an outstanding guest experience, gain a competitive edge, raise property values and become the number one U.S. resort.

While the prospect of new and improved is thrilling for some, not everyone welcomes the upcoming changes.

Captiva’s residents are accustomed to low buildings with natural views, but after Hurricane Ian impacted the island, building codes needed to be updated.

Islanders fear building taller and denser on Captiva will hurt the wildlife and community.

The decision to raise the height limit has left many frustrated.

Lisa Riordan is the chairperson of the Captiva Civic Association (CCA) Land Use Committee and a member of the steering committee for the Protect Captiva Coalition.

The coalition, which is made up of residents, businesses and community organizations on Captiva and Sanibel.

It was formed in opposition to the increased building heights and density at South Seas Island Resort.

The group presented petitions to the Lee County Board of County commissioners recently signed by over 13,600 people who oppose the changes.

“There is a possibility of state legislation being introduced to create a Captiva Conservation area,” said Riordan, “and we’re hoping that it does get introduced and would protect it with the rules and ordinances that we have in place today.”

Riordan told WINK News her group is looking at whatever legal actions they could take regarding what the county’s actions were last week when the changes were passed.

“This is a very unique, fragile barrier island,” said Riordan.

Riordan believes adding density and height would stress the islands roads and other areas of infrastructure including potable water, and negatively impact first responders.

“It is a very, very small island, and it’s very crowded at this point, so we just don’t think it could sustain having the increases that South Seas Resort is looking for,” said Riordan. “It makes me very sad.”

“They have not been a good neighbor,” she added. “They have not included the community in anything. They just came in and decided that we are new, but we want to change things, and it doesn’t matter what anybody else in this community thinks.”

WINK News reached out to state representative Adam Botana, a main advocate for Captiva Conservation and the bill in opposition of South Seas adding height and density.

After all, the deal is done. The conservation bill is the only recourse.

Botana’s office did not respond for comment.

Meantime, Greg Spencer, president of the South Seas Ownership Group, discussed his excitement surrounding the redevelopment plans for South Seas.

He addressed concerns about building height and emphasized the need for resilient structures.

Spencer told WINK News, he doesn’t want the 75 feet the county could allow. He only needs 45-feet.

“I think what people need to understand is, why should the community in the island be brought to its knees after every storm? You know, why not build stuff that is above a flood map that is resilient, that is current and that is built to 185-mile-an-hour winds? Why continue to Band-Aid existing structures?”

He also mentioned the multi-year timeline for completion, challenges related to legislation, and the source of funds for the project, highlighting the involvement of private equity funds, including pension investments.

WINK News asked about the legislation being discussed and asked Spencer if he believes it will stagger his plans.

“I don’t think it’s constitutional,” said Spencer. “To call that a conservation easement is…that’s not what it is it, you know? They should have titled it Stop South Seas because that’s effectively what they’re trying to do.”

Spencer urges the community to keep an open mind and judge the project based on actions and outcomes rather than preconceptions.

“Huge change isn’t easy,” said Spencer.

“Everybody’s always, always, always reticent to the change. But you know, the reality is, tomorrow is gonna be different than today, changes the reality, and I think, hopefully, people will judge us by the steps and actions and what we’ve done.”