Deadly crash in Cypress Lake neighborhood Thursday morning

Photo by Artyom Kulakov on Pexels.com

A deadly crash happened Thursday morning in the Cypress Lake neighborhood.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on Gladiolus Dr. off Summerlin Rd.

Troopers were dispatched shortly before 10:45 a.m. and arrived at the scene just before 11:15 a.m.

As of 1 p.m., no traffic is at the scene, and all lanes are clear.

It’s unclear how many people were hurt and died in the crash.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.