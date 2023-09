Naples City Council voted unanimously Thursday to amend its contract with Zambelli Fireworks to conduct three fireworks shows through September 2024.

Typically, the city holds two annual fireworks celebrations, one on Independence Day and the other on New Year’s Eve. However, as the city prepares to celebrate its centennial anniversary Dec. 1, it agreed to add an additional fireworks event on Dec. 2 to commemorate the milestone.

