Public apology after head coach yells insults and threats at player

SWFL Prep and Tech Coach Derek Jenks went viral in a video that shows him ranting at a player. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The head football coach of Southwest Florida Tech and Prep was recorded yelling insults and threats at one of his players.

One of his players recorded the video of Head Coach Derek Jenks. Hours later, Jenks posted a public apology with Alvin Day, the player he yelled at, sitting right next to him.

Jenks suspended himself as head coach of Southwest Florida Prep and Tech. Afterward, three of his players agreed to an exclusive interview with WINK News in which they defended their head coach.

None of the players defended what Jenks said on video.

SWFL Prep and Tech students spoke to WINK News about their coach, Derek Jenks, going viral in a video that shows him ranting at another player. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Jenks called his behavior unneeded and disrespectful. Then Jenks called WINK News. WINK News requested an interview with him, and Jenks said he would make a public statement with WINK News Tuesday.

WINK News has still not heard from him yet. He deferred to his advisor, Raynard Jackson, who is the president of a lobbying team in Washington D.C.

Jackson did not respond to five of WINK News’ calls.