Lehigh Acres man accused of double-homicide has case management conference

Yohani De Lazaro Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The man accused of shooting and killing a mother and her son over a property dispute had a case management conference on Tuesday.

Yohani De Lazaro, 45, stands accused of entering a home on 11th Terrace in Lehigh Acres wearing a ski mask and shooting two people to death in June.

Geiler Velazquez Alvarez, the eldest son of the household, gouged De Lazaro’s eye, stopping him from killing the rest of his family.

On Tuesday, De Lazaro had a case management conference. Another was scheduled for Nov. 21. He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder .