Fate of Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill uncertain

Although it made a comeback after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian last year, Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill was not so lucky after Hurricane Idalia brushed Punta Gorda and caused flooding from torrential rainfall Aug. 30.

Punta Gorda Fire Marshal Jennifer Molnar said she and city building official Kathleen Croteau conducted a walkthrough site inspection of the restaurant Aug. 31 and found several damages and code violations, which made it unsafe for the restaurant to reopen.

The popular downtown restaurant was named after Hurricane Charley, which slammed Punta Gorda in 2004. The restaurant weathered many storms until Ian hit.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.