Former LCSO deputy accused of fraud and grand theft

A former Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy stands accused of taking money from construction jobs and then never finishing the work.

Clinton County, New York deputies arrested retired Lee County Sheriff’s deputy Paul Trombley on a warrant.

Trombley is being held on several charges, with a scheme to defraud, first-degree grand theft and unlicensed contracting during the state of emergency.

The charges all relate to defrauding people in Lee County.

WINK News spoke with Shelley Hughes, a former acquaintance of Trombley. She has a civil suit against him unrelated to his recent arrest.

“He [Trombley] said that he was having some financial issues, and if he could borrow $5,000, and he was in a transaction of purchasing a boat and then selling it,” said Hughes.

Hughes said she lent him the money and they both signed a contract for terms of repayment. Trombley never paid Hughes all of the money back.

It remains unclear when Trombley will be brought back to Lee County.