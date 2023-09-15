Riverdale High honors 2 heroes at football game

Riverdale High School Credit: WINK News

Two special guests will be honored at Riverdale High School’s football game for undergoing treatment for cancer.

Alba Cuka and Dominik Nino will be doing the coin toss for Riverdale’s football game Friday night, along with other fun activities.

For four years, Riverdale has sold shirts designed by young cancer fighters to raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Dominik is in 7th grade at Manatee Middle School.

He is in aquatics at the YMCA, and he likes gaming. Dominik, who is now in remission, designed the 2021 homecoming shirt.

Alba Cuka and her mom (CREDIT: Golisano Children’s hospital)

Alba is in 8th grade at Naples Classical Academy.

She’s been in treatment for a year and a half and said the encouragement from everyone at Golisano Children’s Hospital got her through some tough times.

Her favorite subject is art, and she enjoys playing volleyball.