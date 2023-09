Three Naples Police Chief finalists. CREDIT: WINK News

One of the finalists to be the new Naples Police Chief has dropped out, leaving three remaining choices.

The three finalists are Ciro Dominquez, a retired Colonel from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Fletcher, the assistant chief of police with the Naples Police Department and Kristen Ziman, a former police chief of Aurora, Illinois.

All three finalists met the Naples community Friday morning.