Crowd gathers to remember teen killed in hit-and-run crash

Hundreds of people gathered to remember a teen killed in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Strangers, neighbors, friends, and loved ones took the time to stop and pray for Eduardo Dayan Escobedo as his killer remains on the loose.

Investigators are still searching for the driver who hit Eduardo along Case Road in Labelle.

It felt like all of Labelle was there to remember 15-year-old Eduardo. Hundreds of people were gathered outside of the catholic church where Eduardo attended and was baptized.

Emotions were heavy at the vigil. Everyone from grandparents to little kids wiped away tears. Family members said Eduardo was a joyful soul with a big heart who was always smiling and loved to dance.

His loss has hit them all hard, and sharpening their pain is the fact that the driver, who Florida Highway Patrol said hit Eduardo, is still out there.

“I think about that drive whenever we pass by there, like what was his last thoughts,” said Selina Barron, Eduardo’s aunt. “Did he think the last time he left his house he was never gonna see his little sister, his mom, his dad? He was always the one that was very entertaining, making sure everyone was having a good time laughing, being silly.”

FHP released this photo of the car they believe was involved in the hit and run, a white Toyota.

if you recognize the car or have any information, call FHP or Crime Stoppers.