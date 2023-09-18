New details in Immokalee double shooting that killed one

24-year-old Michael Maldonado is in jail in connection to a double shooting in Immokalee that left one woman dead and another woman seriously injured.

We now know that the woman who died, according to court documents, was Maldonado’s ex-girlfriend.

The other woman was taken to the hospital.

Maldonado was charged with violating his widman warrant on a separate case out of Lee County.

According to court records, Maldonado was not allowed to possess any firearms nor make any contact with the victim in this case.

“Incidents like this are so tragic, because it not only impacts the victim, it impacts the children in these situations, and it impacts the family of the person who perpetrated the crime, so in the end, it impacts the entire community as well,” said Linda Oberhaus, CEO of Naples Shelter for the Abused Women & Children.

Oberhaus said it’s important for victims of domestic violence to recognize that they are not alone.

“So when victims leave a domestic violence relationship, that can be the most dangerous time, which is why it’s so important that victims call the 24-hour crisis hotline, speak with an advocate and do a safety plan,” Oberhaus said.

Lee County court records show that Maldonado has had a history of domestic violence, including an incident in 2022 involving the woman who was killed in this shooting.

Maldonado was not present for his court hearing Monday due to medical reasons, but he is expected to be back in court on October 9.