Burnt Store Road Corridor Coalition wants environmental study to protect wildlife

When constructing Burnt Store Road, it was recommended that a wildlife crossing be made for small-to-medium-sized animals.

John Fleming, the chairman of the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition, said it didn’t happen as recommended in a 2005 plan and it has put wildlife at risk.

“As we have more and more development, more and more wildlife is being displaced. Where do they go,” asked Fleming.

The Burnt Store Corridor is lined with undeveloped land, including the over 45,000-acre Charlotte Harbor State Park.

Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center did an independent road kill study on a 12-mile stretch of Burnt Store Rd. for more than 11 days, from late July to August. During the study, they discovered 23 animal killings. They estimate the total would be more than 800 wildlife kills over the course of a year.

Planners said Tuesday at a Charlotte County Commission workshop that they have set aside room for wildlife and added, “There has been significant amount of land preservation within the Burnt Store area plan. State-owned, county-owned and privately-owned.”

“We were not looking to stop development. What we’re looking to do is to make development smarter. We’re looking for developers to come in, but for them to understand what the concerns are for the people who live here,” said Fleming.

The Burnt Store Corridor Coalition started a petition to try to get a new environmental study that will thoroughly document the extent of the wildlife killings and damage to our environment along the corridor.

