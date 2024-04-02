Burnt Store Road expansion plan ahead of looming hurricane season

Lee County commissioners are providing a solution to another facet of severe weather evacuation routes on Tuesday with 60 days until the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Roads are going to widen along Van Buren Parkway. The updated road will go to just north of the Charlotte and Lee County line.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the 5.7 mile stretch of Burnt Store Road, previously a two-lane divided road, will become a four-lane divided road.

The project is moving forward after the Lee County commissioners approved the next phase, which cost a whopping $2.5 million.

WINK News spoke to John Fleming, the chairman of the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition about the anticipated update.

“This is a coastal road; it’s an evacuation route, and without having an adequate way to leave an area when there is an evacuation, we feel we’re at a very vulnerable position,” said Fleming. “The Lee County commissioners have – I’ve seen that they understand it, and they’ve been very motivated to help us with that, so we’re happy with their response to this.”

One aspect the coalition is worried about is how long it might take to see the roads officially get expanded.

According to Fleming, the project should be completed by 2030.