DeSantis addresses ‘freedom to fuel’ in Texas

Between two oil rigs in Midland, Texas, surrounded by people in the oil and gas industry, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Texans and all Americans why they need to vote for him for president.

“There’s going to be a new sheriff in town. As your president, I will restore our freedom to fuel. I will ensure that the United States of America is the dominant energy producer in the entire world,” DeSantis said.

Mark Matta, the owner of a small oil and gas supply house in Odessa, fears not being energy-independent fuels inflation. Gas being pumped into a vehicle. Photo Credit: WINK News

“It has a trickle-down effect on all the goods due to the rising freight and shipping costs, thus raising the price on nearly everything,” said Matta.

It didn’t take long to shift the conversation to President Joe Biden. DeSantis promised to end the energy policies of his administration, saying, “Just by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline alone, Biden destroyed almost 10 billion in economic benefits and as many as 59,000 construction jobs.”

The governor said making him president is a guarantee that he’ll ensure the United States is the dominant energy producer in the world.

“I will ensure that this country does not have to rely on hostile nations for its energy needs — ever again. We will lift the Biden EV mandates and other standards. We will eliminate subsidies for EVs, and we will support Americans’ right to drive the cars they want. In short, we will save the traditional American automobile,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis also sent a message to voters in Iowa. Doing away with subsidies for electric cars protects Iowa farmers who get subsidies for growing corn that becomes ethanol.