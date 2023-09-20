Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for Sept. 20

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Felipe Delapaz Perez is wanted in Lee County for failure to register as a sexual offender.

He was found guilty in 2007 in Collier County for lewd and lascivious sexual battery. Investigators tell WINK News he moved to North Fort Myers. He has several tattoos including a map of Cuba on his left hand and a panther on his right arm.

Christopher Post is wanted in Charlotte County for 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Detectives say a warrant was issued for Post’s arrest in mid-August but he’s gone off the radar. Look for him in Port Charlotte or North Port.

Jorge Suarez has a warrant out for his arrest in Lee County. Crime Stoppers tells us he failed to appear in court on charges that he didn’t register as a sexual offender. Investigators say a few months ago, he started staying in Lehigh Acres, but didn’t report his location as required by law.

