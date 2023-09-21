Help identify suspected Red Bones liquor store distraction thieves

Help identify suspected Red Bones distraction thieves. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

A trio of suspected thieves are wanted for a distraction theft at the Red Bones liquor store in Fort Myers.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, two women took multiple bottles of alcohol from Red Bones while a man distracted employees.

The suspected crime happened at the liquor store on Palm Beach Boulevard, between Sept. 2 and Sept. 15.

If you can identify the suspects, call 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Click here to submit a tip online.