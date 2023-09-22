Police search for unlicensed contractor who failed to show up for trial twice

A bench warrant is out for the unlicensed contractor WINK News has investigated for years. Christopher Pascale is wanted for not showing up to his own trial again. He’s charged with contracting without a license and doing that work without permits. One Naples family is at the center of this court case. They said he destroyed their home after Hurricane Irma.

The windows in the Boczer’s Naples condo were finally being replaced Tuesday afternoon after the storm. No, not Hurricane Ian. They’re still recovering from Hurricane Irma and they blame one man, Christopher Pascale.

” [He’s a] very good talker, very good liar,” Karyn Boczer said.

“He’s a scam artist. He’s a con artist,” Amy Boczer added. “I have been able to talk to a lot of other families and people that did hire him and it’s the same scam. He has this down to a science and that’s what he’s good at.”

Sisters Amy and Karyn Boczer stand in their Naples condo undergoing renovations, CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News first told you about the Boczer family’s experience with Divine Design & Floor Covering, one of Chris Pascale’s businesses, years ago. They hired him in 2019 to fix up their condo after Hurricane Irma damaged it. They paid him about $7,500 for what was supposed to be a one month long project. Sisters Amy and Karyn Boczer said repairs have cost their family thousands more.

“We’ve had to have someone come in and tell us what needs to be fixed and how much it will cost to fix what he has done and damaged,” Karyn said. “It is over 5 times the amount we’ve paid him.”

In the summer of 2021, the Attorney General’s office filed a lawsuit against Christopher Pascale and another of his businesses, Bonita Springs Floor Covering, Inc. and Bonita Springs Floor Covering and Remodeling, LLC. The suit claims he violated an agreement reached with them in 2018 to stop making false claims to consumers and stop taking their money and asks for more than $30,000. It gave the Boczers faith Pascale’s run was coming to an end. Accused unlicensed contractor Christopher Pascale, CREDIT: WINK News

MORE:Lawsuit filed by Office of the Attorney General of Florida against Chris Pascale and his businesses

“It’s always been a concern of ours that he is continuing to do this to other families and communities out here,” Amy said.

But for two years, the sisters have flown down from Connecticut for court hearings and two set trial dates. For each of those trials, Pascale didn’t show.

“Last time we were here…we had found out that Chris was allegedly in the hospital then,” Amy recalled. “None of which could be confirmed and we were in court again [Tuesday] and literally his attorney had provided the same exact response, that we couldn’t proceed and they needed a continuance because he was in the hospital again.”

But Tuesday, the judge issued this bench warrant with no bond for Pascale, meaning police are looking for him and when he’s arrested, he’ll sit in jail until trial. Bench warrant for unlicensed contractor Pascale’s arrest, CREDIT: WINK News

WINK News Consumer Reporter Andryanna Sheppard called Pascale’s lawyer Lee Hollander, who has since filed a motion to withdraw from representing Pascale, Tuesday to get his side of the story. He said he called the hospital and found out Pascale was there. Sheppard also called the hospitals Tuesday. Both Physicians Regional and NCH said he was not at any of their locations.

Hollander filed a motion to set aside that bench warrant complete with a doctor’s note detailing medical issues and two hospital stays. Pascale can get back to work in January 2024. WINK News Consumer Reporter Andryanna Sheppard calls local hospitals for unlicensed contractor, CREDIT: WINK News

“It’s disappointing. Frustrating,” the Boczer sisters sighed in disbelief. “You’ve got to be kidding. This can not be happening yet again.”

They worry if Pascale isn’t behind bars, he could do the same thing he did to them to Hurricane Ian victims.

“We’re not giving up,” Amy added. “We want justice for not only our family but for everybody else and for any future victims that he might have thought he could continue this.”

Sheppard reached out to Hollander after he filed the motion to withdraw from representing Pascale. He did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Right now, there’s no set trial date which means the Boczers will have to fly down from Connecticut yet again to see any justice.