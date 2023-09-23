Festivities at Bell Tower raise money for Golisano Children’s Hospital

Bell Tower Shops (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Kimmie’s Recovery Zone is hosting a family fun event to support Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Saturday, Sept. 23, Bell Tower Fort Myers will be hosting games, a mini zoo, face painters and more from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will also feature the first “Flowers for the Fight,” a community art project on paint-by-number canvases.

In 2022, the event abruptly ended due to Hurricane Ian. Their goal is to replenish the fund with support from the 2023 Clips for Cancer campaign to ensure more families have the support they need while their child battles cancer.