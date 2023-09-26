WINK News

8-year-old golfer from Bonita Springs heading to Augusta

Reporter: Sylvie Sparks Writer: Rachel Murphy
Published: Updated:

An 8-year-old from Bonita Springs is heading to Augusta after coming out on top of a regional qualifying event.

Cameron Middleton gets to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals in April 2024. He’s played at the Stoneybrook Golf Club since he was 4, and now plays on the Junior Tour by Under Armour.

“It felt really great, but also really nervous because I also want to win when I go to Augusta,” said Cameron.

While Cameron will be making his first trip to Augusta next April, his grandfather knows the course well because he worked with golf carts there for years.

