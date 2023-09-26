Hurricane Ian victim files lawsuit against contractor

A Fort Myers Beach man has sued his contractor for fraud for not performing work to repair his home that was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

We introduced you to 84-year-old Joe Salvaggio back in August.

His house was still in shambles after paying $40,000 for hurricane repairs that mostly went undone.

It got so bad that Salvaggio, at one point, said he didn’t want to live.

The 24-page lawsuit alleges fraud, civil theft and exploitation of the elderly, among other things, against ENBS Painting and More and its owners: Ed Beebe and his wife Nadine Beebe.

The contractor had, in the past, promised to refund some of the money but never did, according to Salvaggio.

“I want everyone to know his name, what he’s done, and have him not do this to anyone else like he did to me,” Salvaggio said.

Salvaggio said he’s not doing this for the money. He’s doing it to make sure nothing like this happens to anyone ever again.

WINK News called the contractor for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back.