Bruno Casllas-Rivero mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a SWAT team had to be called out to a home in North Fort Myers.



LCSO arrested Bruno Casllas-Rivero, 52, Tuesday afternoon.

Casllas-Rivero is being charged with battery, false imprisonment, resisting an officer and aggravated assault.

He’s being held on a $210,000 bond.