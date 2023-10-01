A look ahead to the work week with The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt

Hello, Southwest Florida!

Before you think about heading back to work, prepare yourself for a relatively nice week ahead with fewer showers and drier air.

As the week progresses, our rain chances lower. That’s due to slightly drier air coming in from the north aloft.

It will help to suck out the tropical moisture and, again, lessen our chances for rain.

Look for lows in the lower to mid-70s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

As for the tropics, Rina and Philippe are still swirling in the Atlantic, but both are a non-factor for us.

Models show Philippe should experience vertical wind shear over the next several days, therefore, it isn’t expected to strengthen in the immediate future.

Rina is expected to fall apart.