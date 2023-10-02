Man busted with drugs, cash and gun hidden in hood of car by Collier County deputies

Ian Marco Flores-Antelo (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Collier County deputies made a big bust after a driver was caught running a stop sign in the Palm River community while allegedly hiding an array of contraband, including a trafficking amount fentanyl, cash and a gun inside his hood.

The hood of the man’s car held a total of 26 grams of fentanyl as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, narcotic paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, and $3,120 in cash.

Ian Marco Flores-Antelo, an alleged gang member, had enough fentanyl to kill 13,000 people, deputies said, and other illegal drugs in his vehicle when they pulled him over for failing to stop at an intersection, at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Collier County deputies conducted a probable cause search due to the strong odor of burnt marijuana inside the vehicle. Flores-Antelo had an expired medical marijuana prescription.

Authorities then found 165 fentanyl pills inside the hood. Multiple small clear bags containing rocks of fentanyl were also found inside the hood.

Flores-Antelo is in the Collier County jail charged with fentanyl trafficking and multiple other narcotic felonies.

In a Facebook post, CCSO said he is a documented gang member in Collier County. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for his arrest in October 2022 after deputies discovered numerous illegal guns and drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.