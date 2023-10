Death investigation outside of Winkler Ave, in Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

The Fort Myers Police Department investigated a death that was reported on Winkler Avenue and Broadway Plaza, early Monday.

At around 7:30 a.m., The FMPD Public Information Officer confirmed the death was a drug overdose.

Investigators searched an apartment situated above a tattoo parlor across the street from the Edison Mall, in Fort Myers.

FMPD reported that the scene was an isolated incident and posed no threat to the community.