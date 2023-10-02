Naples Zoo resumes regular business hours after relentless Summer heat

A sign near the entrance to the Naples Zoo. (Credit: WINK News)

Since early August, the Naples Zoo has adjusted its hours of operation because of the extreme heat in Southwest Florida, but visitors can once again start sleeping in.

According to a Naples Zoo post on X, the zoo will once again be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with nobody allowed into the zoo after 3:30 p.m. Starting tomorrow, you can get an extra hour of sleep before coming to the Zoo with our hours shifting to 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. (last entry at 3:30 PM) pic.twitter.com/m8ZKkqF77U — Naples Zoo (@NaplesZoo) September 30, 2023

The zoo also announced they are preparing for its Boo at the Zoo event.

Boo at the Zoo starts on Oct. 13 and ends on the 16. Kids 12 and under will get free admission if they go to the zoo in costume.

Boo at the Zoo is back with four days of kids FREE!



Join us October 13 – 16 from 9 am to 1 pm. FREE ADMISSION for kids 12 and under in costume! pic.twitter.com/MqUhT21LbR — Naples Zoo (@NaplesZoo) September 30, 2023

Click here to get ticket information for the zoo.