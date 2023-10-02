Naples Zoo resumes regular business hours after relentless Summer heat

Since early August, the Naples Zoo has adjusted its hours of operation because of the extreme heat in Southwest Florida, but visitors can once again start sleeping in.
According to a Naples Zoo post on X, the zoo will once again be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with nobody allowed into the zoo after 3:30 p.m.
The zoo also announced they are preparing for its Boo at the Zoo event.
Boo at the Zoo starts on Oct. 13 and ends on the 16. Kids 12 and under will get free admission if they go to the zoo in costume.
