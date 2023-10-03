Baby recovering after suffering 2 brain bleeds, father arrested

A baby who was violently shaken and suffered a bleed in his brain continues to recover in a hospital.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Nathan Stone, 22, lost his temper while caring for his son Rowan, the baby, and violently shook the baby out of frustration.

Soon-to-be 3-month-old Rowan arrived at Golisano Children’s Hospital 19 days ago. While Rowan isn’t out of the woods yet, Abigail Girlder, his mother, told WINK News she has hope for the future.

“He’s a little cutie. He has chunky cheeks and came at 36 weeks and six days, whopping 7 pounds, already long as can be, and even though he didn’t know what a personality was he had the biggest personality ever,” said Girlder.

Girdler had to go back to work, leaving the boy’s father to take care of him.

“And mind you, his father didn’t show any concern, remorse… nothing,” said Girdler.

Girdler and the baby’s grandmother noted that doctors are optimistic. When the baby first arrived at the hospital, doctors found two bleeds in different areas of his brain.

“He [the baby] is a little trouper. He is doing it and doing it, finally saw him open his eyes didn’t see his eyes for almost two weeks but finally saw him, big old beautiful blue eyes,” said Girdler.

Stone faces aggravated assault charges.

Girdler noted she hadn’t heard Rowan cry, but that was because of the tube in his throat. The big unknown is what the long-term developmental impacts he may face due to the brain bleed.