Nathan Patrick Stone taken into custody (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Golisano Children’s Hospital notified Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an infant was admitted with severe brain bleeds.

The child’s injuries were consistent with the infant being shaken.

According to Lee County deputies, Nathan Patrick Stone, 22, lost his temper while caring for the child and shook the infant in frustration. Nathan Patrick Stone, 22, (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Stone was arrested in Fort Myers Friday, Sept. 29 for aggravated child abuse.