How to get the best deals on holiday airplane travel

Before you know it, the holiday season will make its long-awaited return. While it can be the most expensive time of the year, it doesn’t have to be if you know how to navigate it.

Holiday travel is stressful enough without the financial burden. However, there are strategies one can use to get cheaper airplane tickets.

CBS Consumer Reporter Megan Cerullo said airlines actually hike prices surprisingly in the summertime because they know that people who are booking that early in advance have no flexibility.

“They really need to travel to a particular destination on a particular date. The good news is we’re now in that sweet spot where prices fluctuate a lot based on supply and demand,” said Cerullo.

Cerullo continues to mention that October is the best month to reserve tickets for Christmas travel, and the key to finding the cheapest tickets is to pick the exact date for travel.



“When it comes to Thanksgiving the best day to travel, to avoid both crowds and get good deals is the Monday before the holiday,” Cerullo said.

The one rule of thumb Cerullo advises is that the closer to your desired travel date, the more expensive it becomes. The earlier you book a flight, the more inexpensive the ticket will be.