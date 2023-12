Despite spending the holiday season with friends and family, one may still have feelings of isolation.

Holiday loneliness can be brought on by several factors including, unrealistic expectations, grief, depression and or stress.

The feeling of loneliness can further exacerbate physical health issues like hypertension and inflammatory illnesses.

So how can you counteract loneliness?

WINK News Anchors Annette Montgomery and Emma Heaton sat down with Diana Chavez, a psychologist with the Health Care Network to discuss the effects of loneliness and how to combat it.

Watch the full interview above.