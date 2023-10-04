Jan. 6 rioter relocated to Charlotte County Jail following first court hearing

Christopher Worrell mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

Christopher Worrell, who was arrested by Collier County Sheriff’s deputies after ditching a sentencing date for his participation in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots has now been relocated to the Charlotte County Jail.

Following a 45-day manhunt, CCSO deputies and FBI agents located Worrell, 52, unconscious in his home kitchen.

Worrell had been wanted for violating conditions of release before sentencing on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Worrell’s first court appearance since his arrest was on Tuesday, where he agreed to waive the right to an identity hearing and production of the warrant.