A Charlotte County deputy’s response to a motorcycle crash involving a car saved the life of a 6-month-old baby.

CCSO deputy Sgt. Dave Musgrove was traveling on South McCall Road near Spinnaker Boulevard in Englewood at around 7:30 p.m., on Feb. 8.

According to the press release, Musgrove noticed a motorcycle traveling down the same road on the left lane at an estimated 100 mph.

After catching up with the motorcyclist, Musgrove saw that a collision had occurred in the median area of Regina Drive.

Musgrove then noticed a damaged car and a woman crying.

Upon approach, the motorcyclist was found dead and wedged into the rear window on the driver’s side of the car.

The driver was pleading for help as she had two children inside the car.

According to CCSO, Musgrove removed the first child from the vehicle and then flagged a passing motorist for assistance, as backup had not yet arrived on the scene.

Upon returning to the vehicle, Musgrove, trying to locate the second child, discovered the baby underneath the motorcyclist’s corpse.

Once Musgrove and some bystanders on the scene had shifted the body, it was discovered that the child was unresponsive.

Musgrove then removed the infant from the vehicle and quickly applied chest compressions to resuscitate the child.

The resuscitation revived the child. Shortly after, paramedics arrived on the scene to continue lifesaving efforts.

The child survived the ordeal and was transferred to a local hospital for treatment.