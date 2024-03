A North Fort Myers pet groomer accused of several heinous acts against animals while operating her business in Sarasota has been relocated to the Lee County Jail.

Diana Stevens, 41, was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation after employees working for her reported seeing her abuse several animals.

Former employees of her business, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Sarasota, detailed horrific accounts of Stevens abusing animals while in her care, including a case where a puppy died on the property.

She was arrested after multiple customer complaints were issued, along with video evidence supporting the claims that she was abusing animals she was supposed to be caring for.

Stevens, who was released from custody from Sarasota Jail on Wednesday, was placed back into custody for violating her probation in Lee County.

Stevens is expected to appear in court on April 8.