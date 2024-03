Diana Stevens’ mugshot. Credit: Sarasota Police Department

A woman from North Fort Myers has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty and abuse while operating her pet grooming business in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Diana Stevens, 41, was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation after employees working for her reported seeing her abuse several animals.

According to detectives, the animals were allegedly abused by Stevens while she groomed them at the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Sarasota pet store located at 1129 S. Tamiami Trail.

Customers of pet grooming businesses reported their pets behaving abnormally after being picked up.

Three business employees gave an account of what they witnessed while working for Stevens, stating that she would strike dogs and shake cats, flipping and tethering the animals around their necks.

One employee stated that tethering a cat like Stevens did could have broken the animal’s neck.

Another employee saw a litter of bulldog puppies for sale held in unsanitary conditions, living in a box filled with feces and urine.

One puppy died due to being unsupervised in a bathing area, according to a witness.

The witness then continued to mention that Stevens found the dead puppy, placed it inside a cardboard box, and kept it within the store. The person was unsure what happened to the puppy.

Another account by a former store employee stated that while bathing a red doodle, the animal became afraid of the blowdryer and urinated on itself.

Stevens allegedly became angry with the animal and proceeded to grab it by the scruff. She then threw it into a bathtub for rewashing.

She then pinned the animal down to blow dry it, causing the animal to defecate itself.

The witness then intervened to help the animal.

According to officers, they have video evidence of Stevens abusing the animals.

She was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated animal abuse and five counts of animal cruelty.