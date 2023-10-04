Southwest Florida construction booms as focus shifts to medical services

Southwest Florida is in the midst of a population boom, and with more people comes the need for more services, especially medical services.

Gulfshore Business editor David Dorsey explains why medical offices are the next big construction “boom” for Southwest Florida.

Stevens Construction has cornered the market on medical construction at Hope Preserve, located by the corner of Metro Parkway and Six-Mile Cypress, where medical offices have become the next big thing.

Stevens Construction built its own headquarters here, the radiology regional, orthopedic specialist and is in the process of building a surgery center.

Credit: Gulfshore Business

The construction company is hoping to build a hotel and perhaps even more medical office space.

CEO Mark Stevens told Gulfshore Business that the construction is the easy part, as most supply chain issues have been resolved.

“But the challenge now is the banking. Interest rates have more than doubled in the last year or so,” said Stevens. “Just making the numbers work, for the first time in a long time, we had a project that actually didn’t appraise for what the cost was. Appraisals have not quite caught up with the real cost of things.”

Single-family home construction by builders both large and small, is still booming across the region, especially in Northwest Cape Coral and Charlotte County.

More people mean more medical needs, which is why Stevens invested in buying more land at Hope Preserve.

“It’s a really unique and difficult piece to develop,” said Stevens. “I got excited about that opportunity because I know how I want to develop that to compliment what’s already here.”

