Hurricane Heroes concert to kick off Saturday

In celebration of the local heroes who helped aid Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian, the “Hurricane Heroes” concert is set to begin on Saturday.

The star-studded concert will include Matchbox Twenty. Don Felder, the lead guitarist of the Eagles and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be headlining the event.

The concert will be in honor of Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Doug Miller and his wife Amy Eldrige, the owners of the F–k your diet restaurants. The location for the Hurricane Heroes concert. Credit: WINK

Charity Pros will be hosting the concert and also named the pastor of Beach Baptist Church, Shawn Critser as one of its Hurricane Heroes. Their congregation toured Fort Myers and opened a food pantry to feed the hungry after the storm.

The tailgate party is set to start at 2:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 4:45 p.m., at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

