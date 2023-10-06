Tim Aten Knows: Rhode Island clam shack plans Naples location

Q: There’s a great new place opening up that is a staple in Newport, Rhode Island! It’s called Flo’s Clam Shack. Can you find out more about their new location in Naples? It’s going to be a hit! — Holly Harding, Naples

A: The owner of Flo’s Clam Shack, a mom-and-pop seafood restaurant with two locations in Rhode Island, had finalized plans a decade ago to open a place in Naples, but that effort and plans for another Flo’s on Fort Myers Beach ended up not materializing. Flo’s Komes Rozes, a seasonal resident of Collier County, has not given up, though.

“We’re coming to Naples,” said Rozes, repeating a message recently shared on Flo’s website and Facebook page.

